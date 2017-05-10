Pages Navigation Menu

What Chibok girl who refused to leave Boko Haram said – Presidency

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday revealed what one of the Chibok schoolgirls who refused to be part of those freed from Boko Haram told negotiators. The presidential aide said the girl stated that she would stay back because she had married one of the Boko […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

