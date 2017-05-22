Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What exactly is chidren’s day in Nigeria? – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

What exactly is chidren's day in Nigeria?
Guardian (blog)
Children's Day is recognized on various days in many places around the world. It celebrates children globally. Ever since I was a child, when I hear someone say, 'Happy Birthday,' I know that someone is being celebrated, because they are a year older.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.