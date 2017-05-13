What FG’s savings bond means to Nigerians – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
What FG's savings bond means to Nigerians
Daily Trust
The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) recently launched the Savings Bond, which is being issued by the Debt Management Office on behalf of the FGN. This is part of Federal Government's programme to encourage small savers earn more income …
DMO urges Nigerians to invest N5,000, N50m in FGN Savings Bond
