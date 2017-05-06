What God told me about Buhari and 2019 – Pastor Omerie

The founder of Grace and Great Kings Ministry, Obinna Omerie, on Saturday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will remain Nigeria’s President till 2019. Addressing journalists in Owerri, the Imo State capital, he said those expressing concern over Buhari’s health are spiritually blindfolded and speaking from revelations backed by satanic sources. According to the clergyman, “God […]

What God told me about Buhari and 2019 – Pastor Omerie

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

