What happened to transparency?

I need your help, please. At the annual Nigerian jamboree to the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the minister of state for petroleum resources, told a “world press conference” on May 5, 2017, that Nigeria’s refineries would soon have new investors. He said 26 investors had indicated interest in the…

The post What happened to transparency? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

