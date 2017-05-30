Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” – Tiger Woods on his Arrest

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Embed from Getty Images Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has released a statement following his arrest in Jupiter, Florida. He was arrested on the suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Jupiter police spokesperson Kristin Tightler said that he was booked into a local jail at 3AM but was released on his on recognizance with no […]

The post “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” – Tiger Woods on his Arrest appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.