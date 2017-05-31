What Happens To Your Body When You Quit Smoking [Infographic]

I’m currently trying to quit smoking.

I say currently – in truth I’ve been trying, not very hard, for the best part of 10 years.

So this isn’t the 60s, and we all know that smoking is really bad for your health. Heart attacks and stroke, lung cancer, pneumonia and emphysema, tubercolosis – you know, all the bad stuff.

According to Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit of the UCT Lung Institute, “50% of smokers will die early – 14 years earlier on average”.

But still we light up.

Anyway if you’re wanting a nudge in the right direction, how about a look at how your body reacts to quitting via Health24?

Luckily I’m nowhere near a box a day, but given that we’re nudging R40 a pack now the money still mounts up.

I’m convinced – I quit after this weekend.

