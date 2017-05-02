Pages Navigation Menu

What I discussed with Buhari – NNPC boss, Baru

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr Maikati Baru, on Tuesday disclosed that he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the relative stability in the nation’s oil and gas sector in recent time. The president on Tuesday met separately behind closed doors with the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, […]

