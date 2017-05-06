What I Want In My Man, Why I Embarked On A Weight Loss Program – Toyin Abraham
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham who recently announced her name change from Aimakhu to Abraham has in a recent chat revealed that she is yet to give up on finding her one true love. The actress who suffered an unsuccessful marriage with Adeniyi Johnson, her ex-husband followed by a failed relationship with alleged serial fraudster, Seun…
The post What I Want In My Man, Why I Embarked On A Weight Loss Program – Toyin Abraham appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!