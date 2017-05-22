Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What is James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and which other celebrities have taken part? Harry Styles to Victoria Beckham – The Sun

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Sun

What is James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and which other celebrities have taken part? Harry Styles to Victoria Beckham
The Sun
A LITTLE while ago we graciously handed British treasure James Corden over the pond to the US. He went with a dream of making it big in Hollywood, and it turns out his friendly witty style went down a storm – with his Late Late Show proving an instant …
Watch James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special onlineFanSided
TV tonight: 'Supergirl,' 'Bachelorette' premiereUSA TODAY

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.