Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Mike Sonko’s victory in Nairobi Jubilee primaries means for Kenyans – The Standard (press release)

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard (press release)

What Mike Sonko's victory in Nairobi Jubilee primaries means for Kenyans
The Standard (press release)
I do a lot of field work and in many occasions I have to meet the Mwananchi in his/her place of work and living. Prior to Jubilee nominations in Nairobi I visited virtually all the slums in Nairobi. Some of the areas I interacted in what some would

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.