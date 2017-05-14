What next for Marco Silva after Hull City’s Premier League relegation? – SkySports
What next for Marco Silva after Hull City's Premier League relegation?
SkySports
Hull City have been relegated – but there's every chance their impressive manager Marco Silva will still be working in the Premier League next season, writes Peter Smith. A 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace condemned Hull to an immediate return to the …
Allardyce: Palace my 'hardest' side to keep up
Hull City relegated from Premier League after thrashing at Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 4 – 0 Hull City: Sam Allardyce says owners need to spend again in order to avoid more relegation fights
