What Nigerians are saying about Banky W’s engagement to Adesua
Many have continued to show their support and love for Adesua Etomi and Olubankole Wellington aka Banky as they today officially announced their engagement.
Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi on her Instagram page announced the engagement to Banky.
Many of their fans took to tweeter and Instagram showering encomium on Adesua Etomi and Banky W wishing them the very best.
Bellow are some of the tweets
The post What Nigerians are saying about Banky W’s engagement to Adesua appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!