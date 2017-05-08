Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Nigerians are saying on Buhari’s indefinite medical trip to London

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the news of President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to the United Kingdom for another medical checkup. The President left the shores of the country to London on Sunday night for an indefinite medical follow-up. This is coming barely 57 days after Buhari returned to the Nigeria having spent 49 […]

What Nigerians are saying on Buhari’s indefinite medical trip to London

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.