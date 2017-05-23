Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Osama Bin Laden told me before he was Killed – Wife, Amal – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

What Osama Bin Laden told me before he was Killed – Wife, Amal
Daily Post Nigeria
Wife of the late leader of Islamic terrorist group, Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, Amal Bin Laden, has revealed the last words of her husband before he was killed by American soldiers. American SEAL Special Forces had on May 11, 2011, killed Bin Laden in
What Osama Bin Laden Told Me About America Before He Was Killed – WifeNigerian Bulletin
BOOK REVIEW: 'The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama bin Laden'Washington Times
'Osama Bin Laden raid was one-way mission,' speculates Ex-US Navy SEALThe Siasat Daily
Livemint –The Nation –Yahoo India News
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.