Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Osama Bin Laden told me before he was Killed – Wife, Amal

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wife of the late leader of Islamic terrorist group, Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, Amal Bin Laden, has revealed the last words of her husband before he was killed by American soldiers. American SEAL Special Forces had on May 11, 2011, killed Bin Laden in his ‘safe house’ in the mountains of Abbottabad in Pakistan. Amal […]

What Osama Bin Laden told me before he was Killed – Wife, Amal

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.