What Prince Philip's 'Retirement' Really Means
Daily Beast
What Prince Philip's 'Retirement' Really Means
Daily Beast
Prince Philip's retirement means the Royal Family regrouping around a new public dynamic, which may ultimately lead to the Queen's abdication. Tom Sykes. 05.05.17 11:30 AM ET. A rare level of panic descended on British newsrooms late on Wednesday …
