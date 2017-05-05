Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What we found in Kwankwaso’s house – Police

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force has said it found some “incriminating items”, during their raid on the residence of Lawan Kwankwaso, a younger brother to former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said this in an interview on Thursday with newsmen. Moshood also insisted that they acted on a […]

What we found in Kwankwaso’s house – Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.