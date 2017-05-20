What we learned from 'Banana Island Ghost' trailer starring Chigul, Bimbo Manuel and Uche Jombo

Nigerian Entertainment Today

Featuring Patrick Diabuah, Chigul, Saidi Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Bimbo Manuel, Ali Nuhu and Uche Jombo, new film, Banana Island Ghost tells the story of a ghost who is scared to go to heaven because he doesn't have a soulmate, so convinces God to give …



and more »