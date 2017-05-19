What You Should Know About Africa’s First Wefie Smartphone ‘Infinix S2’

Africa’s first ‘Wefie’ smartphone was unveiled last month by Runtown who is the product face. The smartphone Infinix S is a lifestyle smartphone from Infinix’s HOT S series.

As the first ‘Wefie’ smartphone, Infinix S2 represents new innovation with its dual front camera feature.

The dual front cameras feature 8MP & 13MP independently, which covers 135 degrees wide angle with its lens for the perfect Wefie.

The S2 camera is a game changer with face beautification features for the most amazing picture quality. For the best ‘Wefie’ the S2 also boosts group images with its Group beautification.

The new Infinix S2 comes in two variations, the S2 & S2 Pro featuring Dual front camera with front flash, 13mp back camera, 4G (LTE), Octa core processor, 16GB + 2GB – 3GB RAM, 5.2 HD Screen, 3000mah battery, XOS 2.2 (Infinix user interface) on Android 6.0 Marshmallow update available for 7.0.

The Infinix S2 & S2 Pro also has 16GB – 32GB ROM storage and its external storage is expandable up to 128GB.

The new Infinix S2 is available on Jumia.com.ng, all partner outlets nationwide, while the Infinix S2 Pro is only available at all Slot stores.

The post What You Should Know About Africa’s First Wefie Smartphone ‘Infinix S2’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

