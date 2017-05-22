What’s On: Katy Perry Rides Along With James Corden for a ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Prime-time Special – TVInsider
|
TVInsider
|
What's On: Katy Perry Rides Along With James Corden for a 'Carpool Karaoke' Prime-time Special
TVInsider
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special (10/9c, CBS): While Stephen Colbert has seized most of the attention lately in late night for his barbed political humor, outdrawing Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show in total viewers and buzz, his CBS …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!