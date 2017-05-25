Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wheelbarrows saga: David Mark not happy that I became his governor – Ortom

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again fired at former Senate President, David Mark for mocking him over the pictures of some wheelbarrows bearing his name. He said the items were meant for displaced persons in his state and not the youths as widely reported. Ortom made the clarification in an interview with State House […]

Wheelbarrows saga: David Mark not happy that I became his governor – Ortom

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.