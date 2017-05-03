Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

When I found Funke, I knew I found my better-half – JJC gushes over wife Funke Akindele – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

When I found Funke, I knew I found my better-half – JJC gushes over wife Funke Akindele
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actress and Jenifa star, Funke Akindele Bello, got married in a private ceremony in London to husband Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz in August 2016. Now, JJC has opened up about how he gave her such a romantic proposal, she could not …
SOP Family 'Industreet theme song' [Video]Pulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.