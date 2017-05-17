When I Will Leave PDP – Fayose Reveals

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said that he will dump the People’s Democratic Party if the Supreme Court ruling does not favour the Makarfi-led caretakercommittee in the leadership face-off with Sherrif.

According to a media report by Channels TV, Fayose said this to newsmen on Tuesday while reacting to media reports that he had removed the name and logo of the PDP from his campaign office and mini signposts mounted on Ado and Ikere-Ekiti roads.

Fayose, however, stated that he remains a bona fide member of the PDP until the outcome of the court ruling.

Despite reconciliation efforts, the governor has stated several times that he does not recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the party’s leader.

On February 17, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi was illegal and could not act on behalf of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the governor also met with youths in the state where he called for more support for his administration and enjoined them to come out en masse on May 19 to honor the late former Governor of the Southwest region, Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo.

