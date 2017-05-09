When Local Cash-In-Transit Security Guards Act Solo It Never Ends Well [Video]

A typical millennial teenager, I used to hang in malls quite a bit.

Cavendish Mall, to be specific, back in the day when we were trying our luck at underage drinking, sipping on those tasty “illegal” fishbowls at Mombasa.

But, oh, how times have changed. Now, a suggestion of entering a mall and I cringe at the thought of bright lights and daylight robbery.

Recently, surveillance footage of robberies involving tech stores, jewellery boutiques or ATMs in malls are increasingly being posted and shared, and the latest involves a gang attacking a cash-in-transit security guard.

Occurring around a Capitec ATM at a shopping centre in Inanda, north of Durban, The South African shared the video and the whole thing looks highly unorganised from both sides.

Check it:

Don’t cash-in-transit security guards normally have friends?

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

