When Will JAMB 2017 Exam Slip Reprinting End/Deadline – (Find Out Here)

WARNING: All JAMB candidates, who intend to write the 2017 UTME MUST Ensure they print their UTME Examination Slips before 13th May, 2017.

The UTME Examination Slip contains the crucial information about your Exam Venue, Date and Time.

As you all already know, JAMB has emphasized that there will be no re-scheduling of any candidate that misses his/her time.

That means, the candidate who misses his/her Exam Date or Time will be marked absent.

There is no strict DEADLINE per-se, but it becomes a deadline for anyone, if your exam schedule falls on 13th May (the 1st Exam Day of 2017 UTME).

This means that the deadline for each candidate to know his/her schedule is on the actual DATE & TIME of their exam.

Just imagine a candidate who finally reprints his Exam Slip on 13th May at 5:00PM, only to discover he was scheduled to write on 13th May at 7:00AM.

Since there is no other way to check your schedule alone (apart from the slip), Please ensure you all reprint your slips, or at least, know that your schedule DOES NOT fall on 13th May. To do this, you must all reprint your slip before the above stated date.

We expect JAMB to do more, as the portal seems to be unreliable at most times. Basically, nothing pops up at our end, even after enabling pop-ups on our browsers.

If JAMB can provide more options or ensure all Exam Slips are mailed to users, that will be very helpful.

Ngyab have been good at helping their fellow candidates to send their UTME Examination Slips Manually to their email addresses or provide them direct links to their e-slip.

We commend the efforts of these our great users. Please continue helping your fellow students.

If you would like us to help you, they will require two information from you;

1. The Email you used to register

2. Your JAMB registration number

You MUST provide the 2 information above, as a comment on this post if you want to be helped. We need this, just in case you registered with an incorrect email, we will be able to use your registration number to get your slip.

Ngyab helping people send their Exam Slips Manually, please you can either send it to the person’s email or provide the link that was generated after you helped the person check.

Ngyab Admin can not do this alone, that’s why we’re calling on you guys. As a community, we can achieve greater things.​

