Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

When You Had S£x With Me I Took Part Of Your Glory – Nigerian Lady Shocked By Her Ex’s Confession

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Nigerian lady, Shade Andrews shared a chilling story of how an encounter with her ex-boyfriend opened her eyes to a lot of things. She wrote; ‘I met an ex boyfriend of mine today and he shocked me with his words, he kept trying to get s*xual with me and i refused, i told him …

The post When You Had S£x With Me I Took Part Of Your Glory – Nigerian Lady Shocked By Her Ex’s Confession appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.