When You Have These Recipes, You No Longer Need to Suppress Your Appetite for Dessert.

Have you ever had that urge to eat a big bowl of ice cream after dinner, but ultimately felt guilty after doing it? Have you ever spent lots of time baking a cake, only to realize that there were way too many servings for you to finish on your own? If either of these scenarios sound familiar, then you’re the perfect match for guilt-free, healthy mug cakes.

We’ve scoured the internet, read reviews, and spent time meticulously analyzing ingredients to develop a list of 20 of the healthiest and tastiest mug cake recipes on the planet – just for you! So, without further ado, let’s get started:

Ingredients: 1 egg, 2 tablespoons skim milk, 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 1/4 cup pumpkin puree, 7 tablespoons all purpose flour, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon allspice, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps: Place all of the above ingredients in a bowl and pour mixture into a coffee cup. Microwave on high for roughly 90 seconds. Check for spillage and continue cooking for another 90 seconds. If desired, garnish with whipped cream and enjoy!

Ingredients: 1 egg, 2 tablespoons strawberry, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 1/8 teaspoon baking powder, 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract, 4 tablespoons granulated sugar, 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Steps: Start by coating the inside of the mug with cooking spray and set to the side. Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl until mixture is smooth. Fill the mug to the halfway point and bake in the microwave for 3 to 4 minutes. Top with strawberries and whipped cream.

Ingredients: 3 Tbsp flour, 2-3 tablespoons cocoa powder, 2 tablespoons avocado oil, 2 tablespoons water or skim milk, 2 tablespoons maple syrup or sugar, 1 tablespoon mini chocolate chips (optional)

Steps: Combine all ingredients into a mug and mix. Microwave on high for 40 seconds for gooey center or 60 seconds for a firmer brownie.

Ingredients: 2 teaspoons cooked quinoa, 1 tablespoon chia seed, 30 grams protein powder or cocoa powder (or half of both to equals 30 grams), 1/2 banana, 1 egg, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla (optional), 1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Steps: Mash banana, add all ingredients to a large mug, and mix thoroughly until a batter is formed. Microwave for 30 seconds and then let sit for 10 seconds. Microwave again for 15 seconds, followed by another 10-second rest. Finally, microwave for another 15 seconds. Remove from microwave and flip mug over onto a plate.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coconut flour, 1 tablespoon almond flour, 2 tablespoons quick oats, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, 2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk, 1 large egg white, 1 teaspoon honey, 1/2 teaspoon almond butter

Steps: Place dry ingredients into mug and mix until well combined. Add in milk and egg white and stir until clumps are smoothed out. Add in honey and almond butter and stir some more. Microwave for 2 ½ to 3 minutes. Remove, drizzle with honey, and enjoy.

Ingredients: ¾ cup almond flour, 2 tablespoons erythritol, Zest of one Meyer Lemon, 1 teaspoon baking powder, pinch salt, juice of one Meyer Lemon, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 large egg (lightly beaten), lightly sweetened whipped cream for garnish

Steps: Whisk almond flour, erythritol, lemon zest, salt, and baking powder together in a bowl. Add in melted butter, egg, and lemon juice. Divide mixture between two mugs and microwave each for 1 minute and 20 seconds. Top with whipped cream and serve.

Ingredients: 1 teaspoon. egg substitute, 1/4 c. water, 1/4 c. mashed cooked sweet potatoes (or baby food), 2 tbsp. soymilk, 1/4 tsp. pure vanilla extract, 1/4 c. packed brown sugar, 7 tablespoons self-rising flour, pinch of kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon. freshly grated nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon. ground ginger

Steps: In a mug, whisk together egg substitute and water with a fork. Set aside and let thicken for five minutes. Next, stir in the sweet potato, vanilla, soymilk, and sugar. Add in flour, salt, and other spices and beat batter until smooth. Separate between two mugs and microwave each for 1 ½ to 2 ½ minutes.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coconut flour, 1 tablespoon cocoa, 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, pinch of salt, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/2 vanilla pod (seeds removed) or 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla essence, 3 tablespoons coconut or almond milk, chocolate chips (optional garnish)

Steps: Place all dry ingredients into mug and blend well. Add the wet ingredients one at a time and stir until mixture is smooth. Microwave for 90 seconds, add garnish, and enjoy.

Ingredients: 4 tablespoons flour, 4 1/2 tablespoons sugar, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, 3 tablespoons mashed avocado (half of a medium avocado), 5 tablespoons fat free milk

Steps: Place all ingredients into a mug and mix until batter is smooth. Cook for roughly 2 minutes in microwave. Test cake with toothpick and serve.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons applesauce, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon buttermilk, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 cup + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour, 2 1/2 tablespoons packed light-brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1 dash ground nutmeg (optional), 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, 1/8 teaspoon sal

Cream Cheese Icing: 1 tablespoon cream cheese softened, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon milk

Steps: Combine ingredients to make cream cheese icing and set aside. Combine all other ingredients into a mug and whisk together until smooth. Microwave for 1 minute (and additional 15 seconds if not done). Apply icing and serve warm.

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons AP flour, 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, 1 1/2 tablespoon Justin’s chocolate hazelnut butter, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon unsweetened applesauce, 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 3 tablespoons milk

Steps: Combine all ingredients into a lightly greased mug and whisk together with a fork. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes and top with whipped cream before serving.

Ingredients: 3 tablespoons white whole wheat flour, 1 tablespoon strawberry protein powder, 1/4 teaspoon baking powder, pinch of salt, 4 teaspoons honey, 1/2 tablespoons coconut oil, 2 teaspoons vanilla Greek yogurt, 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Steps: In a bowl, mix together the dry ingredients and set aside. In a separate bowl, melt the honey and coconut oil in the microwave. Make a small well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the wet mixture, yogurt, and almond milk. Stir until combined. Pour into lightly sprayed mug and cook for 1 minute and 10 seconds. Let cool and apply your topping of choice.

Ingredients: ¼ cup chocolate protein powder, 1 small extra ripe banana (mashed), ¼ teaspoon baking powder, 1 pinch sea salt, 3 tablespoons liquid egg whites (egg whites from 1 large egg)

Steps: Spray mug with cooking spray and combine all ingredients. Microwave for 30 seconds, stir, and microwave for another minute. Stir one final time and microwave for an additional 30 seconds. Enjoy!

Ingredients: 1 1/2 tablespoons coconut flour (can sub for all almond flour), 1 tablespoon almond flour, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1-2 tablespoons granulated sweetener of choice (adjust to desired sweetness), pinch cinnamon, pinch nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 1 large egg white, 1 tablespoon – 1/4 cup dairy free milk of choice.

Streusel Topping: 1 tablespoon almond flour, pinch cinnamon, 1 tablespoon coconut palm sugar, 1 tablespoon almond butter, dairy free milk

Steps: Combine dry ingredients in a bowl and mix well. In a separate bowl, combine almond extract, egg white, dairy free milk, and whisk lightly. Add this mixture to the dry mixture and stir well. Combine dry streusel ingredients in another bowl and then add wet ingredients until the mixture is thick and crumbly. Grease mug and pour batter in. Microwave for 1 to 2 minutes, top with streusel, and serve.

Ingredients: 2-3 tablespoons graham cracker crumbs, 3 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter (melted), 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1 large egg, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour, 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/8 teaspoon baking powder, pinch of salt, 1 1/2 ounces milk chocolate, marshmallow fluff (cream or actual marshmallows)

Steps: Combine 3 tablespoons butter and chocolate in small bowl. Melt for 20-30 seconds in microwave and set aside. In separate bowl, combine the rest of the melted butter with 2-3 tablespoons of graham cracker crumbs and stir until moist. Press cracker mixture into bottom of mug. In another bowl, whisk together egg, vanilla, and sugar. Add in dry ingredients until batter forms. Pour in butter-chocolate mix. Fold in remaining chocolate chips and pour into mug. Place a scoop of marshmallow on top and microwave for close to 2 minutes.

Ingredients: 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, pinch of salt, 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce, 2 tablespoons milk, 1 teaspoon vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon water

Steps: Whisk together dry ingredients in a bowl. Make a well in the center and pour in wet ingredients. Stir everything until well blended. Pour batter into mug and microwave for 1 minute 50 seconds. Drizzle with caramel topping of your choice and serve.

Ingredients: 3/4 cup strawberries, 1/4 cup powdered sugar, 1/3 cup flour, 1 tablespoon white sugar, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoon milk

Steps: Chop berries and place into bottom of mug. Add powdered sugar and stir. In a bowl, combine flour, white sugar, and baking powder. Mix to combine and then add butter and milk. Place the dough on top of the berries and microwave for 90 seconds to 2 minutes. Allow to cool and serve.

Ingredients: 6 tablespoons milk, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 2 tablespoons sugar, 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons quick oatmeal, ½ teaspoon baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, 3 tablespoons peanut butter

Steps: Whisk together milk, vegetable oil, and sugar in large mug. Stir in dry ingredients. Spoon 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on top and push into batter. Microwave for 30 seconds, followed by 15-second bursts until the top looks cooked. Top with remaining peanut butter, let sit for 5 minutes, and serve.

Ingredients: 1/2 cup of pureed pumpkin, 1 egg, 1/4 teaspoon of stevia or 2 tablespoons of raw honey/or maple syrup, 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

Crust: 1 tablespoon butter, 1 tablespoon shredded coconut, 1 tablespoon almond flour, sprinkle of coconut sugar

Steps: Place butter in mug and melt for 20 seconds in microwave. Add shredded coconut and almond flour to the butter and mix with spoon. Pat down to form a crust and sprinkle with coconut sugar. In a separate bowl, mix pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, egg, and sweetener together. Pour the mixture into the mug and microwave for 2 minutes. Microwave for additional 20-second bursts until done.

Ingredients: 4 tablespoons flour, 4 1/2 teaspoons sugar, 1/8 teaspoon baking powder, 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, 3 tablespoons oil, 3 tablespoons buttermilk, 1 egg. 1/2 teaspoon red food coloring.

Frosting: 2 tablespoons cream cheese, 2 tablespoons butter, 1/2 cup sugar

Steps: Mix all ingredients together in a mug using a fork or small whisk. Cook in microwave for 90 seconds. Microwave for an additional 30 seconds if it appears to still be raw. Let cake cool. Mix frosting ingredients together in a bowl until light and fluffy. Pipe onto cake and serve.

Start Baking Your Healthy Mug Cake

You don’t have to feel guilty satisfying your sweet tooth. With these 20 healthy recipes, you can make your own mug cakes in just a matter of minutes. What are you waiting for?

