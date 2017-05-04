Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Where APC and Badaru got it wrong – Daily Trust

Posted on May 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Where APC and Badaru got it wrong
Daily Trust
It's undisputable that never in the history of the nation's political long haul and roughhouse, both within the military and democratic regime has a federal government been glaringly paranoid and vindictive as the the present APC's regime under

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.