Where I get my power from – TB Joshua reveals in Israel
As preparations heat up for his relocation to Israel, Prophet T.B. Joshua, founder of Synagogue Church of All Nation has revealed the mystery behind his power. The founder made this revelation in a documentary currently airing on national Israeli television, Reshet TV about the impending arrival of the Nigerian cleric. Prophet Joshua had declared his […]
Where I get my power from – TB Joshua reveals in Israel
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!