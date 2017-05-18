Cannes 2017: Winnie Harlow looks sensational in blue gown – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Cannes 2017: Winnie Harlow looks sensational in blue gown
Daily Mail
But Winnie Harlow opted for a very traditional look as she wowed at the Loveless premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night. The 22-year-old looked simply sensational in a dramatic sapphire blue gown as she arrived on the red carpet …
