Where to spend Children’s Day in Nigeria

Children’s Day is celebrated every 27th of May in Nigeria. It is a holiday for primary and secondary school pupils. It was first marked in 1964.

This year, it falls on a Saturday so parents and guardians have no excuse but to treat the young ones to a good time. Usually, select schools participate in a march past at the stadium in a formal ceremony organised by the state governor. Some states, like Lagos, have initiatives that allow a child to become 1-day-governor just like some radio stations have children broadcasters present, moderate and participate in different programmes all through the day. Across the nation, there will be workshops and seminars educating and advocating for better parent-child relationships and a collective respect for the rights, welfare and protection of children in general.

Play is an important component of child growth and what better day to play other than a Children’s Day Saturday. Here are a number of places your children can have fun tomorrow, some for free, others for a fee.

Lagos

CMD Funflex Park & Ride, Shangisha, Magodo

Silverbird Galleria, 133 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island

Rue14 Studios, 16 Africa Lane, Lekki Phase 1

Seven8 Children’s Playground, 13b Adebayo Doherty Rd, off Admiralty way, Lekki

Ibadan

Funfactory, Osuntokun Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan

Abuja

The Magic land, Abuja

