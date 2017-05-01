#WhereIsBuhari Trends As Nigerians Demand To See Mr. President
Nigerians on social media are currently demanding to see the president after a report surfaced online regarding the president’s health status. Recall that the president who took 51 days off for a medical vacation in the United Kingdom had upon his return said he will be returning for more medical check ups but has since…
