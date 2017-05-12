Whistleblowing: We exposed corrupt VCs to restore fiscal sanity in varsities – SSANU

The whistleblowing which led to the indictment of two university vice chancellors for fraud was not done for financial gains, the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), has said.

SSANU’s National President, Samson Ugwoke, told newsmen in Lagos that its members exposed the fraud in the institutions to restore fiscal sanity in the university system.

Recall that two university vice chancellors and other principal officers in the institutions are being prosecuted for fraud.

They are Prof. Adebiyi Daramola of Federal University of Technology, Akure and his counterpart at Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof. Olusola Oyewole.

“No SSANU member has ever received 2.5 per cent reward for whistleblowing because if we do so, it would seem as if the interest is in the money.

“Remember that when we started all these, nobody has ever promised that if you blow whistle, you would receive one kobo.

“We only did it to correct the system and make sure that the system functions; that is the concern of SSANU members.

“We saw this money being siphoned illegally and we don’t feel happy; SSANU is not a whistle-blowing union,’’ the SSANU president said on Friday.

Ugwoke said that once SSANU noticed any financial recklessness in the universities, its members had a responsibility to call the vice chancellor and bursar to order.

The post Whistleblowing: We exposed corrupt VCs to restore fiscal sanity in varsities – SSANU appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

