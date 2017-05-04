“White Bitches” And Alleged Death Threats – Argument At Observatory KFC Turns Ugly [Video]

There’s never a dull moment when ordering fast food late at night in Cape Town, but you generally don’t expect to be called a “white bitch” whilst doing so.

A video filmed by 21-year-old Rachel Wood is now being widely shared, her experience when trying to order at the Observatory KFC drive-thru proving rather divisive online.

First here’s the account she gave on Facebook when she posted the video last Friday:

At around 4am this morning, the 28th of April, my friend and I went through the KFC drive through in Cape Town. After a stand still of about 10-15minutes, I got out the car to see what was going on. I saw a group of people at the window, and asked if everything was good. Instantly the group turned to me and all began shouting at me and the one guy said “give back our land”. I replied saying all I wanted was some KFC and that this has nothing to do with race. The guys then followed me as I walked to the car and we began to argue as I was climbing in. He then threatened to kill me and my friend, saying that the blacks are coming for the white. I got mad and told him to back off and leave us alone, he got closer to me and was shoving his hand in my face. I told him to leave me alone and he pushed me against the car. I decided to get in because I didn’t want to get hurt. He and his friends then decided to hit as well as kick my friends car and window. He then went to my friends window and began putting his hand in her face and calling us “white bitches” and other racial slurs. He then proceeded to rub his ass on the hood of her car and film us. We decided to start filming and I asked him what it was that I did to offend him. He assumed that I thought that he was “too poor” to afford KFC, and below us. I had absolutely no thought like that in my head and couldnt even fathom the fact that he thought that I was thinking that. When we left he continuously called us “poor whites” , which I found very ironic. When I tried to respond he said I couldn’t talk because that was white privilege. I didn’t choose the color of my skin, so automatically hating me for it is racism.

You can watch both videos in full over on Rachel’s Facebook post (HERE), but below is the edited down version from TimesLive:

Why so much hate for the Toyota Corolla? And Castle Lite – if you’re going to drink on the streets of Observatory without being judged you’re going to want to make it a craft beer.

More from that story:

Wood told TimesLive that she doesn’t know the man but was told that he was a student activist. Said Wood: “There is a lot of people who took it too far by threatening and saying how they would beat him and stuff like that. I don’t feel like that’s a good approach‚” she said… Wood said she only posted her status and video of the incident to teach the man that his actions were wrong. She also chose not to report the incident to the restaurant’s management. “I didn’t do it [open a case with police] because I didn’t wanted to hinder his future‚” she said.

I’m not going to go the whole ‘if the shoe was on the other foot’ angle, because that just doesn’t cut it, but at the very least these guys deserve a serious dressing down for the physical and verbal intimidation they (allegedly) dished out against two young women who were obviously scared.

Racism aside, we live in a country where violence against (and intimidation of) women is a source of national shame. Put down your phones, men at the window, and check your male privilege.

[sources:facebook×live]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

