White House says no need for special prosecutor on Russia scandal



Washington, United States | AFP | The White House on Wednesday rejected growing calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed to look into Russia’s influence in the 2016 president election.

“We don’t think it’s necessary” said White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, after President Donald Trump’s firing of his FBI director put the future of the bureau’s investigation into doubt.

Sanders said the White House wanted the FBI probe — and parallel congressional investigations — to continue and to wrap up their work.

“No one wants this to be finished and completed more than us.”

