WHO admits slow response to Ebola crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday admitted It responded “too slow” in its handling of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The Director-General of WHO, Dr Margaret Chan, at the 70th World Health Assembly in Geneva, also regretted that the virus had recently re-emerged near the border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic. The outbreak, which led to the death of hundreds of people in the West African countries, happened on Chan’s watch.

