Mumias youth burn Jubilee Party material after Ruto visit – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Mumias youth burn Jubilee Party material after Ruto visit
Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto (left) greets a man at Mumias Stadium on May 13, 2017. PHOTO | CHARLES KIMANI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The protests came a few minutes after Mr Ruto had finished addressing hundreds of residents in …
DP Ruto says bailout at Mumias frustrated by managers
Farmers' welfare come first even as we import sugar, maize – Ruto
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!