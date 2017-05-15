WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo

The World Health Organisation on Monday confirmed that a second Ebola case in Congo. “So far there are 19 suspect cases, including three deaths and two lab-confirmed cases,” a WHO spokesperson in Geneva said via e-mail. The first case was confirmed on Friday in Bas-Uele province in the north-east.

