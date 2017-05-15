WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo

The World Health Organisation on Monday confirmed the second Ebola case in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “So far, there are 19 suspected cases, including three deaths and two lab-confirmed cases,” a WHO spokesperson in Geneva said via an e-mail. The first case was confirmed on Friday in Bas-Uele province in the north-east. The WHO […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

