WHO deploys experts to tackle Ebola in Congo

Following the outbreak of Ebola Virus in DR Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed an investigation team to the country. WHO Executive Director for Emergencies, Peter Salama, in a statement on Friday, said at least one person had died of the virus. “An investigation team led by the Ministry of Health and supported …

