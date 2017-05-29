WHO discovers new technology to eradicate Ebola

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that it has deployed new technology that allowed for rapid diagnosis of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). WHO said in a statement that in collaboration with the DRC’s Ministry of Health and partners, it had rapidly set up an intensified field alert and …

The post WHO discovers new technology to eradicate Ebola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

