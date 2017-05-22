Who is Davy Klaassen? The Ajax captain tipped to be a Manchester United success – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Who is Davy Klaassen? The Ajax captain tipped to be a Manchester United success
Goal.com
The 24-year-old has risen through the youth system to follow in the steps of footballing icons. Now he is ready to take the next step in his career. COMMENT. Davy Klaassen will emulate the likes of Johan Cruyff, Piet Keizer and Danny Blind on Wednesday …
Marc Overmars has built the best Ajax team since 1995 – but before it comes to an end he knows they must win
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!