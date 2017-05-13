WHO moves to contain fresh Ebola outbreak in DRC

The World Health Organization (WHO) has deployed investigation team to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following reported outbreak of the Ebola virus in the country. WHO Executive Director for Emergencies, Peter Salama, in a statement on Friday, said at least one person had died of the virus. “An investigation team led by the Ministry of Health and supported by WHO and partners has deployed and is expected to reach the affected area in the coming days.

