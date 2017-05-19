Pages Navigation Menu

WHO says suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Health

The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a regular UN briefing in Geneva on Friday. “As of this morning we have 29 suspected cases,” he said. He said that there were no new deaths in the outbreak, but 416 contacts of sufferers were being chased up in case they also developed symptoms.

