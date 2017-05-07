“Who Will Call Me Princess? It’s Not Fair” – Omoni Oboli’s Sister Mourns Dad.

Following the report of the actress and movie producer’s father’s death after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident, Omoni Oboli‘s younger sister, has taken to her IG page @Itz_mel to mourn her dad. She wrote: Daddy has left his princess…. Daddy it’s not fair oooo…. Who will I mock about his big tummy, …

The post “Who Will Call Me Princess? It’s Not Fair” – Omoni Oboli’s Sister Mourns Dad. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

