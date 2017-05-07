Pages Navigation Menu

“Who Will Call Me Princess? It’s Not Fair” – Omoni Oboli’s Sister Mourns Dad.

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the report of the actress and movie producer’s father’s death after he was involved in a ghastly motor accident, Omoni Oboli‘s younger sister, has taken to her IG page @Itz_mel to mourn her dad. She wrote: Daddy has left his princess…. Daddy it’s not fair oooo…. Who will I mock about his big tummy, …

