Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who Woke Up The Giant, As Shell Soars Above Expectations? – Seeking Alpha

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Who Woke Up The Giant, As Shell Soars Above Expectations?
Seeking Alpha
Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) appears to have awaken from its slumber as it had a breakout 1Q 2017, surpassing financial expectations and bettering last year's 1Q results. The financial turnaround was assisted by a tailwind of higher prices and an …
Shell to invest $25 billion in Nigeria, other countriesPremium Times

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.