Whoah – Here’s The Trailer For Ridley Scott’s New Alien Film [Video]

Over in the US they’re gearing up for their summer releases, which means some of the year’s biggest movies are about to hit cinemas.

It also means you can either wait it out until they arrive down this side, or you can ask that person in the office who somehow gets all the new releases off the internet to work their magic.

We can’t advocate such a thing, of course.

Anyway CNN have done a “Hot summer movies coming” piece, and one of the films they’re most excited for is Alien: Covenant:

“Alien” director Ridley Scott returns to helm this sequel to the 2012 film “Prometheus,” which is part of the “Alien” prequel series (did you catch all that?) In the new movie, a crew from the colony ship Covenant travels to a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, believing they have found paradise. They later discover that it’s less than welcoming. The film also features Michael Fassbender, reprising his role from the first film as the android David.

May 19th:

Guess what, they’re still making Transformers movies. The latest is called The Last Knight and will drop on June 23:

Thanks but no thanks.

Another movie done to death, Spider-Man: Homecoming, July 7:

Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man gets an assist from Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/ Iron Man which takes place following the events of “Captain America: Civil War.” Two superheroes is always better than one.

We’ll be the judge of that:

Let’s finish with King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, May 12:

The classic tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable gets a retelling from “Sherlock Holmes” director Guy Ritchie. Charlie Hunnam stars as a young man who must grapple with the power and responsibility that comes from pulling the Excalibur sword from a stone. Jude Law stars as the man who opposes him — and steals his crown.

Go on Jude:

Should be fun, but some of these choices are just another reason to watch the likes of Netflix and HBO.

You can see CNN’s full list HERE.

[source:cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

