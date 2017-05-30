Why APC has failed – Akpabio

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, has failed to deliver in the last two years because they lacked experience and technical-know-how to administer the country. Akpabio stated this while speaking to This Day in Abuja. Apparently mocking APC leaders, the former Governor of Akwa […]

Why APC has failed – Akpabio

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

