Why Banky W Dumped Me – Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Reveals After Viral Proposal

A Nigerian lady and social media user has claimed that the EME boss, Banky W who made his proposal to actress, Adesua Etomi public yesterday dumped her because she was not light skinned. The Nigerian lady who claimed to be an ex-girlfriend of the singer in a message to the ‘Love Doktor’, Joro Olumofin claimed…

The post Why Banky W Dumped Me – Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Reveals After Viral Proposal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

